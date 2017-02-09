- Above is the full match pitting The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family at the 2014 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Wyatts won the match after Bray Wyatt pinned Roman Reigns.

- As noted, Vince McMahon took part in this morning's fourth quarter 2016 earnings call . A caller noted that there appeared to be more fan interest going into this year's WrestleMania with the majority of the talent being healthy and "the Goldberg effect," which he said appeared to be driving a lot of the excitement. He asked if WWE could gauge the additional fan momentum for this year's WrestleMania and how it would affect Network subscriptions.

"There's no one talent that makes this big wheel keep on turning," McMahon said.

He said that the momentum is the result of the resolution of their storylines, and noted that there are shifts in momentum between pay-per-views, which is part of the business. He did believe that there was more momentum this year than last, noting that the fewer injuries has given them a larger talent pool for their storylines.

"There seems like there's more momentum coming into this year's WrestleMania" McMahon acknowledged.

- Through tonight, you can take an additional 40% off clearance items at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SALE40 at checkout. The sale ends Thursday, February 9th at 11:59 PT.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.