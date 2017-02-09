- Above is the latest "Bella Family Origins" episode with The Bella Twins watching their family's annual golf tournament dedicated to their grandfather and more from Brawley, CA.
- Big Show continues to taunt WrestleMania 33 opponent Shaq with photos from the gym. He tweeted the following to the NBA legend today:
.@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant! pic.twitter.com/5uX4EUyXVF— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.