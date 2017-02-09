- Above is behind-the-scenes video of WWE's new Valentine's Day shoot with Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.
- JBL indicated on Twitter that his "Legends with JBL" WWE Network series may be over. A new episode with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen recently premiered and JBL noted on Twitter that he still has an episode with Jimmy Hart that has to air. He tweeted the following in response to a fan:
.@toso957 @WWE unfortunately only Jimmy Hart is left for Legends series, looks like there won't be any more. I really enjoyed all of them!— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 8, 2017
