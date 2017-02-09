The Smackdown Tag Team and Women's Championships now have odds posted by Paddy Power. American Alpha and Alexa Bliss are set to defend their respective titles and are all favored to retain for now, unlike the WWE Championship, which is expected to change hands to Bray Wyatt. Below are the current odds, courtesy of Bet Wrestling:

American Alpha 4/11

The Usos 5/2

Heath Slater and Rhyno 5/1

Breezango 7/1

The Ascension 8/1

The Vaudvillains 12/1

Smackdown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss 1/3 vs Naomi 2/1

Here are the updated odds for the rest of the card

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt 1/10

John Cena 3/1

AJ Styles 8/1

The Miz 14/1

Baron Corbin 16/1

Dean Ambrose 18/1

Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler 4/7 vs Apollo Crews and Kalisto 5/4

Singles Matches

Nikki Bella 4/11 vs Natalya 15/8

Randy Orton 1/4 vs Luke Harper 5/2

Mickie James 8/11 vs Becky Lynch 1/1(even bet)

