- The Rock's social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win.

WWE stock was up 8.83% today following the strong fourth-quarter 2016 earnings report, closing at $20.96 per share. Today's high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

- R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming "I Got It" single from a recent studio session:

" I Got It " coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017

