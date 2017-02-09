- The Rock's social media antics with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski continue in this new video of the two celebrating Baywatch and the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win.
- R-Truth posted this sneak peek at his upcoming "I Got It" single from a recent studio session:
" I Got It " coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017
