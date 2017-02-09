Source: USA Today

USA Today's "For The Win" section has a new interview with Bray Wyatt, who was promoting this Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Below are a couple of highlights:

"(Laughing) … I don't care about what he thinks or who's clicking on what cylinder. It's about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline Wrestlemania. That's all I'm worried about. I'm not concerned about how he and AJ are doing."

See Also Bray Wyatt Talks End Of John Cena Feud Being "Dissatisfying," If He Would Team With Brother Bo Dallas

The Wyatt Family evolving:

"Randy Orton said something this week and stuck in my head — he said in order to stay on top of the food chain, one must evolve. I think that's exactly what I've done. Ever since I got here, I've gotten more vicious, I've gotten bigger, I've gotten stronger.

"The Wyatt Family has petered in numbers, but I don't feel like I need them anymore. I don't feel like I ever needed them and I certainly didn't need Luke Harper. Going forward, this is all about me. You have to evolve to survive here. I feel like I've grown in every single way as an entity, as a god. I'm looking forward to that coming to fruition."

Bray also discussed his mind being in the right place, what the WWE Championship means, not having a match at last year's WrestleMania and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.