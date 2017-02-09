Source: Busted Open Radio

Former WWE Champion and 2017 Hall Of Fame Class inductee Kurt Angle recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss getting the nod for this year's HOF class. You can check out the highlights below:

"Oh gosh, there are a lot of good wrestlers out there. I've been looking and studying them for a long time. I would love to go on the grand stage with AJ one day. Seth Rollins, I like Roman Reigns a lot. I think he was forced a little bit, and that's why fans are rejecting him, but he's kind of a kid. I love Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Rusev, there's a lot of great talent right now. I'd say more right now than there were 10 years ago, around 2007 - 2008."

His thoughts on Roman Reigns:

"Yeah that poor kid, he got the short end of the stick. When it comes down to it, it's really not his fault. I'm not discrediting the WWE, I think they've done a fabulous job of pushing this kid. But I think the fans like to see going through the ringer. US Title, Intercontinental Title, King Of The Ring, then the WWE Title. I think Roman kind of stepped up there right away and became the main eventer, main evented Wrestlemania literally a year after The Shield broke up. I think it was partly that, but you can't deny his talent. The kid is great in the ring."

Reigns in-ring work being better than people give him credit for:

"He's consistently been really good, whether the fans take to him or not he's gonna be around. He's gonna be around and continue to be on top of the card. I think eventually the fans will accept him, I feel like it's almost the same with John Cena when John started. John was a little green but he stepped up and took him bumps and his lumps. When I wrestled him it was his first time, his first match. You see him then, he still had a great match with me, but you see him now and it's worlds apart. The kid improved every single year, and I can't believe he's been able to do this for 14 years. I was on year seven and I was spent. I was done. I just couldn't hand anymore. And I look at John Cena and I'm like, damn. Whether he's a real life badass, he's a badass in my eyes because nobody has done it this long. Not Austin, not Rock -- consistently, even Undertaker. Taker had a nice run in the 90's and 2000's but then he became part time. Cena has been full time for almost 14 years."

