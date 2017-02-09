- News Miner has an interview with Big Cass, who was promoting this Sunday's WWE live event at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, Alaska. During the interview, Cass discussed his goals.

"Long term, I'd say I'd book myself to main event Wrestlemania every single year," Cass said "But this year I just want an opportunity at the tag team titles. The NXT titles eluded me and Enzo for all the years we were in NXT and the WWE tag team championship has eluded us since we've been here on Monday Night Raw. We just want to prove ourselves, and want to win ourselves our first tag team championships. ... It'd be a dream come true."

- A quick reminder that AJ Styles will be appearing at the World of Wheels at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, AL this Friday from 6pm to 8pm. You can get more details by clicking here.

See Also Triple H On AJ Styles Bypassing NXT And What Styles Said About It, If It Will Happen In The Future

- Former TNA star and current GFW NEX*GEN Champion Sonjay Dutt was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week. Dutt commented on his week at the Performance Center, writing on Twitter:

Thanks to everyone at WWE NXT Performance Center for having me! What an amazing week. Great crew & atmosphere! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) February 5, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.