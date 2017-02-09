- News Miner has an interview with Big Cass, who was promoting this Sunday's WWE live event at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, Alaska. During the interview, Cass discussed his goals.
- A quick reminder that AJ Styles will be appearing at the World of Wheels at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, AL this Friday from 6pm to 8pm. You can get more details by clicking here.
- Former TNA star and current GFW NEX*GEN Champion Sonjay Dutt was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week. Dutt commented on his week at the Performance Center, writing on Twitter:
Thanks to everyone at WWE NXT Performance Center for having me! What an amazing week. Great crew & atmosphere!— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) February 5, 2017
