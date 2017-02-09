Welcome to WrestlingINC's full coverage of tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page.

Impact Wrestling

Taped @ The Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

The show opens with The Hardy Family arriving backstage. 'Broken' Matt has Queen Rebecca stop her baby carriage. Matt addresses his son King Maxel, and criticizes his high carb diet. He tells him that he needs protein to become a strong warrior. Brother Nero comes to his nephew's defense. He notes that Maxel is after all undefeated. Jeff then asks Matt what the 7 deities have been telling him lately. Matt preaches patience and tells him that everything will be revealed later tonight.

A video airs with highlights from last week's 'Open Fight Night". The video wraps up with a preview for tonight's World Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Eddie Edwards. Where Edwards has been given a rematch for the title by Bobby Lashley. The catch is that this will be Edward's one and only shot to reclaim the championship.

We are now in The Impact Zone and The Death Crew Council makes their way to the ring. James Storm, Bram & Eddie Kingston unmask. Storm addresses the DCC's recent attacks against the likes of EC3, Eli Drake and Tyrus among others. Storm says that they had a plan and a mission to run through everyone, and that they have kept their promise to do so....... The first 5 minutes of this show are in the video below.

Storm goes on to say that the country is going to hell but that it means that business is booming for The DCC. Eli Drake's music hits and he is on the rampway with Tyrus. Drake teases speaking on the mic and then hands it to Tyrus. They both head towards the ring and Tyrus challenges all 3 DCC members to a fight. Drake acts like he doesn't want to proceed with the disadvantage. Tyrus addresses Storm, Bram and Kingston individually. Tyrus calls Kingston "Mini Me" and says that he is mad because he hasn't gotten child support from him. This leads to an all out brawl between all 5 men. Tyrus and Drake hold their own in the brawl despite the 3 on 2 disadvantage. The show goes to it's first break while all five men are still battling on the outside of the ring.... When the show returns. The brawl has become an official match.

The D.C.C. vs Eli Drake & Tyrus

Tyrus and Drake are in control and work over Eddie Kingston. Bram checks into the ring and swings the momentum back in the DCC's favor momentarily. Drake battles back with a powerslam on Bram for a pinfall attempt. Eli and Tyrus now isolate Bram in their corner and go to work on him for the next few minutes. Bram eventually escapes and tags in Storm. James comes in hot and hits several moves on Drake in succession. He lands a sling blade on Drake and then sets up for The Last Call kick. Drake backs up when Storm is in motion and falls into his own corner to tag in Tyrus. When he gets into the ring, Storm backs up from Tyrus. He then proceeds to try and get Tyrus to do his old "Funkasaurus" dance. Tyrus plays along and does it and then strikes Storm down. All 3 members of the DCC try to take on Tyrus by themselves. Tyrus turns to his corner and EliDrake has left, and is heading up the rampway. Tyrus is left alone and the numbers game eventually catches up to him. Storm hits Tyrus with The Last Call Kick and Kingston covers him for the pinfall victory.

The D.C.C. defeat Eli Drake & Tyrus

After the match, A highlight is shown from the Lashley-Edwards title for title match back in July. Where Lashley defeated Edwards inside a steel cage, retained his World title and won Edwards X Division Championship.

Brandi Rhodes is now shown backstage doing an off camera interview. She speaks about her early experiences as a knockout in Impact Wrestling. How she wants to set an example. Brandi then talks about how she has been treated by Rosemary of late. She calls her evil and promises to deliver a reality check tonight when she calls her out later in the ring.

When the show returns from the break. Braxton Sutter sees Allie backstage. He approaches her and they start exchanging small talk about her training. Maria barges into the conversation and yells at Allie to get her coffee. Allie asks if she wants "coffee coffee" or "whiskey coffee". Maria snaps at Allie and sends her away. Maria then addresses Braxton and says that she wants to forget that Braxton just talked to Allie. Maria tells Braxton that he needs to prepare for proposing to Laurel Van Ness. Maria hints that he should get her a 4 carat ring and present it to her within the hour.

Back in The Impact Zone. Brandi Rhodes makes her way to the ring. Josh Mathews says that Brandi didn't want to just be a ring announcer and that she wants to prove herself as a wrestler....... Brandi gets on the mic and compliments the fans and TNA. Brandi says that if she has a problem with someone. She confronts that person. Brandi calls Rosemary vile and evil. Brandi looks directly into the camera and tells Rosemary that she doesn't want to play mind games, that she wants to fight.

Rosemary's music hits and she makes her way to the ring with The Decay.

Rosemary gets into the ring and says that The Decay saw great potential in Brandi, but that she decided to reject them. Rosemary says that Decay comes for everyone. Whether it is by choice or not. Abyss and Crazzy Steve get inside the ring to and start to scare Brandi. She backs off. Rosemary calls this Brandi's funeral. Brandi is now surrounded by all 3 Decay members. Rosemary grabs Brandi from behind and puts her in a front face chokehold. She drops down to the mat with her. Moose's music hits and he heads to the ring. Moose attacks Steve and Abyss and clears them from the ring. Rosemary teases going after Moose but then backs off.

Spud is now backstage and intros Aron Rex. Rex addresses his opponent Robbie E for their match tonight. He says "Bad Hair don't care" and "Fake tan doesn't make a man". Aron calls Robbie a fashion no-no, and the reason that God created eyelids. So that they can be shut. Rex is against violence but will make an exception for Robbie tonight.

Impact returns from the break and highlights are shown from Rosemary's attack on Brandi, and Moose's save of her. Josh Mathews cues to Moose and Brandi backstage. They end up challenging Rosemary and The Decay to a match next week in the video below.

Spud is now inside the ring and intro's Aron Rex. He calls him "The Alchemist of Entertainment" among other things. Rex briefly gets on the mic after taking off his mink and many rings. Rex gets Spud to sing his name. They try and get the fans to sing along but Robbie E's music interrupts him. Robbie makes his way to the ring for this match.

Aron Rex w/Spud vs. Robbie E

Robbie takes the fight to Rex early on. Aron begs off and acts like he doesn't want to get violent and tries to run away. Robbie chases after him and Rex uses Spud as a shield. Robbie retakes control inside the ring. Rex is still in retreat mode. Aron finally gets in some offense when he rakes Robbie in the eyes and throws him to the outside. Spud then takes off his powder blue bellhop jacket and chokes Robbie with it. This helps give Rex get a brief advantage. Robbie eventually rallies and hits an elbow drop from the top rope. He then hits a flying cross body on Rex. Aron tries to escape and Spud tries to pull him outside the ring. Robbie blocks it and goes after Spud. When Robbie is distracted, Rex goes into his tights and puts a ring on his fingers and knocks out Robbie with a punch. Rex covers Robbie and pins him.

Aron Rex defeats Robbie E by pinfall

