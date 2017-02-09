- Above is the trailer for a new "Timeline: History of WWE - 2007" DVD from Kayfabe Commentaries, featuring special guest Hornswoggle. He discusses CM Punk, saying Punk is the hardest person to be friends with, the Vince McMahon exploding limousine angle, the Hair vs. Hair angle with Donald Trump, the Chris Benoit tragedy and more.
- With winter weather terrorizing the Northeast this week, WWE NXT Superstars Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford served hot chocolate to fans waiting outside of the Tower Theater in Philadelphia before tonight's live event. Below is a photo of the three:
