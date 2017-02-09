Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Matt Pierson for sending in these results for tonight's WWE NXT live event in Philadelphia, PA:

* Daria Barenato defeated Mandy Rose

* Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler

* Alister Black (Tommy End) defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Asuka retained the NXT Women's Championship over Ember Moon and Nikki Cross.

Intermission

* Sanity (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) defeated Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford. Eric Young joins the rest of Sanity in beating down Dawkins and Ford until Tye Dillinger makes the save. Which leads to....

* Tye Dillinger defeats Eric Young.

* Shinsuke Nakamura & #DIY defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode & NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors of Pain.

