- Christian, Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat were at tonight's Florida Panthers NHL game, which saw the Panthers lose to the Los Angeles Kings. Christian appeared on NHL Tonight, as seen in the video above.

See Also Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted To Put A Blue Dot Over Christian's Face

- WWE has been promoting that Sunday's WWE Championship match will take place in an "all-new" Elimination Chamber. Bryan Alvarez noted on yesterday's edition of Wrestling Observer Live that "slight" changes have indeed been made to the structure ahead of this Sunday's PPV. There were no details on what changes were made, however Stephanie McMahon told The Wrestling Compadres Slamcast in 2015 that WWE had dropped the event due to the logistics of hanging the Chamber, which weighs more than 10 tons. There were also issues on hanging the Chamber above the ring in some arenas, because many buildings now have large scoreboards where the structure would be. WWE did end up bringing the Elimination Chamber back months after Stephanie's interview as a Network special.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.