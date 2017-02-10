- Weigh-ins for UFC 208 went down early Friday morning, with a video stream of the ceremonial face-offs set for later in the day. Both Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie made weight, making their UFC female featherweight championship fight main event official.

Holm came in at 144.4 pounds, while de Randamie was 143.6. The two meet from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The face-offs will stream live at 6 p.m. ET.

One fight was removed from the event, as heavyweight Justin Willis was declared medically unfit to compete. He accepted a fight with Marcin Tybura on short notice. The two were scheduled for the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Inaugural UFC Female Featherweight Championship

Holly Holm (144.4 lbs.) vs. Germaine de Randamie (143.6)

* Derek Brunson (186) vs. Anderson Silva (185)

* Tim Boetsch (185.8) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.8)

* Jared Cannonier (204.4) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.2)

* Jim Miller (154.6) vs. Dustin Poirier (155.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports /8 p.m. ET)

* Randy Brown (170.6) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.2)

* Wilson Reis (125.2) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.4)

* Nik Lentz (155.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (155)

* Jarred Brooks (125) vs. Ian McCall (125.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

* Roan Carneiro (170) vs. Ryan LaFlare (170.6)

* Rick Glenn (145.8) vs. Phillipe Nover (145.6)

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is thinking about attending the upcoming Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson UFC light heavyweight title fight in Dallas. Jones is expected to return later this year from a suspension and challenge the winner.

