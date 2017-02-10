- Above is another EVOLVE mini-doc, this one featuring Drew Galloway. Galloway talks about his time after being released by the WWE in 2014 and how far he's come working around the world.
* Henare and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato and Yos--tatsu
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Kushida vs. Taka Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka
* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Jado and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Yuji Nagata
* Beretta, Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Bushi, Evil and Sanada (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Will Ospreay (British Heavyweight Championship)
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)
* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Michael Elgin (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)
- Tonight, Style Battle's second episode will take place at 9pm EST and it can be seen live on FloSlam. Another 8-man tournament will take place as Dave Crist defeated AR Fox to win the first tournament. Here is tonight's final card and a preview video:
Bracket A:
AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway
Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley
Bracket B:
Fred Yehi vs. Tracer X
Dan Barry vs. Sami Callihan
