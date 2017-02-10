- Above is another EVOLVE mini-doc, this one featuring Drew Galloway. Galloway talks about his time after being released by the WWE in 2014 and how far he's come working around the world.

NJPW New Beginning (Osaka) will be taking place on February 11th, which will air live (3am EST) on NJPW World with English commentary by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. Here is the final card:

* Henare and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato and Yos--tatsu

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Kushida vs. Taka Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Jado and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Yuji Nagata

* Beretta, Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Bushi, Evil and Sanada (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Will Ospreay (British Heavyweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Michael Elgin (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

- Tonight, Style Battle's second episode will take place at 9pm EST and it can be seen live on FloSlam. Another 8-man tournament will take place as Dave Crist defeated AR Fox to win the first tournament. Here is tonight's final card and a preview video:

Bracket A:

AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway

Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley

Bracket B:

Fred Yehi vs. Tracer X

Dan Barry vs. Sami Callihan

