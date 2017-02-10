- Above is the full 2014 WWE Elimination Chamber match, which saw then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton successfully defend his title against Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Cesaro, Christian, and Sheamus.
- Finn Balor appears to be in good spirits as he rehabs to return to WWE. He posted the tweet below, noting that he suffered a "minor injury setback" after cutting his finger while cutting peppers:
BAD NEWS ??— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 10, 2017
Minor injury setback.
Cut my finnger cutting peppers ??
Rehab started today ..
Estimated recovery time : 48 hours#ouch #sad pic.twitter.com/dwAwUjgW0l
