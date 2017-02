- As noted, Triple H and WWE NXT Superstars surprised Make-A-Wish Wish Kids with free WrestleMania 33 tickets at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. Above is video from the surprise.

WWE Network has added a new "WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017" Collection with matches featuring Kurt Angle and The Rock 'N' Roll Express. The playlist will be updated as new inductees are announced.

- Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He has not posted an update on his status but he seems to be in good spirits. He posted this photo before going into surgery yesterday:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.