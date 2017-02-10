- As noted, Triple H and WWE NXT Superstars surprised Make-A-Wish Wish Kids with free WrestleMania 33 tickets at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. Above is video from the surprise.
- Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He has not posted an update on his status but he seems to be in good spirits. He posted this photo before going into surgery yesterday:
#Riseandgrind because it's almost #surgery time! I woke up 2day feeling strong, powerful, and capable! ????#blockthehate #surgeryselfie ??????? pic.twitter.com/nRPC20uSOs— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) February 9, 2017
