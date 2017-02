- Above is the recap video from last night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:

- The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

- TNA looks at Abyss' most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:

