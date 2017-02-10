- Xavier Woods plays the new Resident Evil 7 game at PAX South 2017 in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- Natalya's new weekly "Ask Nattie" column with The Calgary Sun can be read online and in today's print issue. The first column appears to be an introduction piece. Here's part of what she wrote:

"My job is super fun and rewarding. Honestly, it never really feels like work … OK, except for those 5 a.m. flights when I'm running on two hours sleep. Those days resemble work, but I just throw on a pair of oversized sunglasses, keep them on all day and pretend to be Beyonce. I wrestle 52 weeks a year, in more than 175 countries, and while I don't get home as much as I'd like to, in some ways, I've never left Calgary.

Before each match, I am announced as "Natalya, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Canada!" Every time I hear the word Calgary, it induces a sense of calm within me seconds before I walk out in front of tens of thousands of people in packed arenas everywhere. It's a feeling I can't really explain. Calgary is more than just the place I was born. To me, it's a state of mind. I can close my eyes, inhale, and literally smell that hometown air. If I try, I can close my eyes and hear the people in Calgary, conjuring up memories and mental images of some of the best times of my life.

Meanwhile, the wrestling ring is my home away from home. While life on the road is not without its challenges, I wouldn't change a thing. I am a female 'superstar' in the WWE — something only a handful of women in the world can say. I'm also the first third-generation female wrestler in history — something no one else can say."

- Naomi will be rocking new gear as she faces SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE Shop has just released a new t-shirt for Naomi and her fans, seen below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.