Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Eddie Edwards vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event, drew 252,000 viewers.

This is down from last week's 299,000 viewers for the Open Fight Night episode.

This week's episode did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #129.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode:

