The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They shake hands, Dallas pulls Axel into a clothesline. Dallas kicks Axel. Axel punches Dallas several times. Axel dropkicks Dallas. Axel punches Dallas in the corner, Dallas eventually drops Axel on the top rope. Dallas strikes Axel with his elbow before pinning him for a two count. Dallas briefly locks in a headlock before kicking Axel and slamming him to the mat. Dallas hits several knee drops on Axel before pinning him for a two count. Dallas locks in another headlock, Axel fights out of it. Axel punches Dallas several times before Dallas knees him in the midsection. Axel sends Dallas into the turnbuckles. Axel hits a pair of clotheslines on Dallas. Axel drives his shoulder into Dallas in the corner. Axel hits the Perfect-Plex and pins Dallas for the win.

Winner: Curtis Axel

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Goldberg accepting Brock Lesnar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania prior to challenging Universal Champion Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane with United States Champion Chris Jericho accepting the challenge on his behalf.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring United States Champion Chris Jericho retaining his title against Sami Zayn after an assist from Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Lana introduces Rusev. Sin Cara makes his entrance.

Sin Cara vs. Rusev (w/Lana)

They lock up. Rusev backs Sin Cara into the corner. Rusev stomps Som Cara several times in the corner. Sin Cara ducks a pair of clothesline attempts by Rusev before attempting a cross body. Rusev catches Sin Cara, Sin Cara jumps out of it. Sin Cara punches Rusev several times. Sin Cara attempts to pick Rusev up for a bodyslam. Rusev bodyslams Sin Cara. Rusev punches Sin Cara. Sin Cara dropkicks Rusev out of the ring. Sin Cara goes for a baseball slide, Rusev catches him and slams him to the floor at ringside as we head into a commercial.

Rusev briefly has an armlock locked in on Sin Cara as we return from the commercial break. Rusev slams Sin Cara to the mat. Rusev stomps Sin Cara. Rusev hits a shoulder block on Sin Cara. Rusev elbows Sin Cara prior to pinning him for a two count. Rusev shoulder blocks Sin Cara again. Sin Cara eventually rolls Rusev up for a two count. Rusev clotheslines Sin Cara. Rusev scoop slams Sin Cara. Sin Cara rolls out of the way of a splash attempt by Rusev. Sin Cara hits a springboard elbow on Rusev. Sin Cara hits a modified head scissors on Rusev prior to hitting a springboard moonsault. Sin Cara pins Rusev for a one count. Sin Cara dodges an attack by Rusev before hitting a modified slam. Sin Cara ascends the turnbuckle and hits a frog splash on Rusev prior to pinning him for a two count. Sin Cara goes for the Senton off the turnbuckle, Rusev gets his knees up. Rusev hits a sidekick on Sin Cara before locking in The Accolade. Sin Cara taps out.

Winner: Rusev

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Samoa Joe defeating Roman Reigns after a distraction from Braun Strowman.

