- As noted, Sonjay Dutt was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that in addition to coaching, he also helped produce some of the NXT live events. It was noted that ROH spoke with Dutt in December, and Dutt taking Steve Corino's spot on commentary was discussed. Jeff Jarrett also recently talked to Dutt about helping with TNA creative.

