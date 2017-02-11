Thanks to Andy West for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Asbury Park, New Jersey:

* Aleister Black defeated Steve Cutler. Cutler got strong pre-match heat by having his hometown changed from Jersey to Orlando, then making a reference to Hurricane Sandy taking Asbury Park out. The former Tommy End won the crowd over after Cutler controlled most of the match.

* Ember Moon defeated Daria Berenato, who got the hometown pop. This was a very good match with both styles meshing well and the crowd really invested.

* Eric Young defeated Oney Lorcan. This match was hard hitting and very physical but the star was Nikki Cross at ringside. Cross was ejected from ringside but Young went on to beat Lorcan clean.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. This match felt old school at times and told a few great stories. The biggest takeaway from here was how insanely over DIY was.

* Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark. Dillinger worked hard here and was over but it seemed Clark killed any momentum.

* Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Intermission didn't help but the crowd was still recovering from Dillinger vs. Clark so this match felt really flat, really dead. The team of SAnitY appeared like they need a lot of work while Dawkins and Ford weren't too bad.

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose. I think most of us felt Mandy wasn't ready for Asuka but she went toe-to-toe with her and looked great. Asuka was Asuka - one of the best all night.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode. The entrances for Roode, Ohno and Nakamura gave this the big main event feel. The match itself was great and felt PPV-calibre.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.