The Elimination Chamber is drawing near and John Cena is going to be defending his WWE Championship title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose. You can see the updated card by clicking here.

Today's question is: Who will win the Elimination Chamber match? Is the smart money still on Bray or could WWE swerve everyone and put it on an unlikely Superstar?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.