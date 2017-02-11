Earlier today, NJPW's New Beginning event took place where not one, but two matches had the internet buzzing. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee was said to be an amazing match, which included a spot where Lee went for a hurricanrana from the ring to the floor and ended up getting powerbombed on the apron. Naito vs. Elgin received rave reviews where fans are already putting it up as one of the best matches of the year. Also, Bushi, Evil, and Sanada were able to recapture the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships after losing them at New Year Dash!

Here are the full results:

* Taka Michinoku defeated Henare

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Kushida and Yos--tatsu

* Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Yuji Nagata defeated Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Jado and Yoshi-Hashi

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Beretta, Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero

* Bushi, Evil and Sanada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Katsuyori Shibata (c) defeated Will Ospreay (British Heavyweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) defeated Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma and Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Takashi Iizuka (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) defeated Dragon Lee (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) defeated Michael Elgin (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.