Source: Sky Sports

John Cena spoke with Sky Sports just ahead of his appearance at this year's WWE Elimination Chamber. Here are some of the highlights:

"I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don't think it's any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one. A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best."

AJ Styles:

"[AJ] has pushed the envelope, spoken his mind and really challenged me. Testament to AJ, I think he is one of, it not the best, Superstars to step in a WWE ring on a nightly basis."

Wrestling at WrestleMania:

"Every WrestleMania is the most important day of the year for every WWE Superstar. It's like a quarterback making it to the Super Bowl. [WrestleMania] meant a lot to me last year as I was told I wasn't supposed to be there and worked my butt off to make it. I am healthy, I feel great and after taking a back seat last year, I just want to perform for the WWE Universe on our biggest day."

