- Above, WWE Music put out Roderick Strong's NXT entrance theme. Strong recently won in his first NXT: TakeOver appearance by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- In a recent poll, WWE asked fans: "How many World Title reigns do you think John Cena will end his WWE career with?" As of this writing, the results are: Between 18 and 20 (36 percent), 17 (28 percent), More than 20 (20 percent), and 16 (16 percent).

- Bret Hart took to his Twitter to ask fans "Who wore it better?" when Kim Kardashian started wearing similar shades (and in one picture, a leather jacket) that "The Hitman" would wear to the ring.

