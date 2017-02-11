- Above, WWE Music put out Roderick Strong's NXT entrance theme. Strong recently won in his first NXT: TakeOver appearance by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- In a recent poll, WWE asked fans: "How many World Title reigns do you think John Cena will end his WWE career with?" As of this writing, the results are: Between 18 and 20 (36 percent), 17 (28 percent), More than 20 (20 percent), and 16 (16 percent).

Honky Tonk Man On Who Is The Greatest Talent In WWE, AJ Styles Vs. John Cena, Not Being In WWE HOF
- Bret Hart took to his Twitter to ask fans "Who wore it better?" when Kim Kardashian started wearing similar shades (and in one picture, a leather jacket) that "The Hitman" would wear to the ring.


