- Above, WWE Music put out Roderick Strong's NXT entrance theme. Strong recently won in his first NXT: TakeOver appearance by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas.
- Bret Hart took to his Twitter to ask fans "Who wore it better?" when Kim Kardashian started wearing similar shades (and in one picture, a leather jacket) that "The Hitman" would wear to the ring.
Me or @KimKardashian? #whoworeitbetter pic.twitter.com/dwsKxRg0SI— Bret Hart (@BretHart) February 11, 2017
