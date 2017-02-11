WWE's weekly content reigned supreme on the Network as Talking Smack (4th), 205 Live (3rd), and NXT (1st) rounded out the top for this week's most popular shows. There was plenty of buzz on social media about WWE 24's WrestleMania: Dallas documentary that followed numerous WWE Superstars as they got ready for the biggest show of the year, placing it at number five.

Speaking of big shows, both WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 32 made the list, along with the most recent Royal Rumble, which placed second. Thanks to the Elimination Chamber coming up on Sunday ( updated card here ), there was plenty of interest from fans as the previous two PPVs showed up this week. Finally, due to a lot of advertising and adding all the shows at once, Holy Foley took up one-quarter of the rankings with "Ditch the Clown" as the most watched episode.

Here are the full rankings:

#20 - Elimination Chamber 2014

#19 - Total Bellas: Who's the Boss? (Ep: 3)

#18 - WrestleMania 31

#17 - Holy Foley: The Promo King (Ep: 6)

#16 - Survivor Series 2016

#15 - Elimination Chamber 2015

#14 - Holy Foley: Foley Family Vacation (Ep: 8)

#13 - Holy Foley: The Storm Before The Calm (Ep: 9)

#12 - Holy Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#11 - Holy Foley: Ditch The Clown (Ep: 7)

See Also Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count Revealed

#10 - WrestleMania 32

#9 - Total Bellas: Quickie Fix (Ep: 2)

#8 - NXT Takeover: San Antonio

#7 - NXT (376)

#6 - Legends With JBL: Stan Hansen

#5 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#4 - Talking Smack (912)

#3 - 205 Live (11)

#2 - Royal Rumble 2017

#1 - NXT (377)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.