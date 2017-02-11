- Above is a new video from Eva Marie's YouTube channel where she headed outdoors for a NEM Fashion photo shoot. Eva Marie has been off WWE TV since August, after receiving a 30-day suspension for failing the company's Wellness Policy. She tested positive for Adderall, although she had a prescription for it, Eva didn't send in portions of required paperwork in the proper time frame. While she has been plenty busy with outside projects, there's still no word on when she will return to WWE.

- As noted, WWE has dropped the Legends with JBL series on the WWE Network. JBL commented on WWE dropping the show, writing:

Thanks to all who enjoyed #LegendswithJBL. I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day @WWE will bring it back. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 9, 2017

