The betting odds for the women's matches at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view are shifting, as well as the odds for the handicap match pitting Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews & Kalisto. Bet Wrestling sent us the following:

Both the Smackdown Women's Championship match and Becky Lynch vs Mickie James have flipped completely. Based on these odds, Naomi could very well win the Smackdown Women's championship, but keep in mind that Alexa Bliss could lose on a DQ or Count Out and still retain the title. The odds here are also very close and could potentially flip again.

Mickie James was originally favored to win her match against Becky Lynch, but that has flipped as well. It's not uncommon for the WWE to have new or returning talents do a few jobs before pushing them. We saw it with Brock Lesnar losing to John Cena in his return match at Extreme Rules in 2012 and he went on to end the Undertaker's streak and destroy everyone in his path with the obvious exception of Goldberg.

While it's not exactly a flip, the odds have become more narrow in the Nikki Bella vs Natalya match. In fact, it's very close right now and may flip altogether. Compare this to the rest of the matches where the odds widened. This is one to pay attention to

The handicap match has flipped significantly with Apollo Crews and Kalisto now significantly favored to win. This one has actually flipped a few times but never this dramatically.

Here are the new odds on the Women's matches that shifted. These are all under "end of broadcast rules" meaning the final decision before the event ends will be how the bet is graded. This accounts for the "Dusty Finish". A quick understanding of how to read these odds is that the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicated the underdog. The number after the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the competitors happen to be.

WWE Women's Championship Match

Alexa Bliss +220 vs Naomi -300

Becky Lynch -170 vs Mickie James +130

Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto -600

Here are the updated odds for the rest of the card:

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Wyatt -4500

Field (Anyone but Bray Wyatt +1500)

John Cena +1000

AJ Styles +2000

Baron Corbin +3000

The Miz +3500

Dean Ambrose +4500

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha -4500

Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +1500

The Usos +850

Heath Slater & Rhyno +3000

The Ascension +3500

Breezango +3500

The Vaudvillains +5000

Singles Matches

Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830

Nikki Bella -190 Natalya +150

