- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features "OMG Moments" from the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old today while former TNA star Hernandez turns 44.

- Several WWE NXT Superstars are participating in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida today. Below are a few photos:

