- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features "OMG Moments" from the WWE Elimination Chamber match.
- Several WWE NXT Superstars are participating in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida today. Below are a few photos:
As part of the Road to @WrestleMania, @WWENXT Superstars are at the @soflinfo #PolarPlunge! #freezinforareason pic.twitter.com/JikZ0FKoUu— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017
We may not be as cold as our friends at @SOCTconnecticut, but on the road to @WrestleMania - @WWENXT and @soflinfo are #freezinforareason!! pic.twitter.com/gihzZovQYK— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017
