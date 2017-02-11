- Above is Brie Bella's "Baby Watch" update at 28 weeks pregnant.

- We noted before how JBL indicated on Twitter that his "Legends with JBL" WWE Network series was coming to an end. The final episode will premiere this coming Tuesday at 3pm EST and his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. The synopsis reads like this:

"JBL and the legendary Jimmy Hart discuss his Hall of Fame career, the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan, and working with Andy Kaufman."

