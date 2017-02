The BMO Bradley Harris Center, the venue for this year's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, recently posted the trailer above for the event. The trailer is promoting a Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho match for the U.S. Title, which has yet to be announced by WWE. Jericho had defeated Sami on WWE RAW this past Monday night.

Mason Moore contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.