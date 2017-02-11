Chavo Guerrero Sr. recently passed away, he was 68 years old. He was the older brother to Eddie Guerrero and the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr. Chavo Jr. took to his Instagram to send out a tribute to his father:
Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo "Classic" Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven
Chris Jericho also sent out his condolences:
Also known as "Chavo Classic," he debuted in 1970 and performed all over the world with numerous championship title wins to his name. In 2004, Chavo worked for the WWE in a feud alongside Chavo Jr. and Eddie. He also won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, becoming the oldest to do so. In 2016, Chavo appeared on Lucha Underground in a feud between Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero Jr.
