Chavo Guerrero Sr. recently passed away, he was 68 years old. He was the older brother to Eddie Guerrero and the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr. Chavo Jr. took to his Instagram to send out a tribute to his father:

Chris Jericho also sent out his condolences:

RIP #ChavoGuerrero... a true pioneer and legend in this business. It was a pleasure to know him, even if he did owe me 60 dollars. ?? Say hi to Eddy for me bro.... A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Also known as "Chavo Classic," he debuted in 1970 and performed all over the world with numerous championship title wins to his name. In 2004, Chavo worked for the WWE in a feud alongside Chavo Jr. and Eddie. He also won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, becoming the oldest to do so. In 2016, Chavo appeared on Lucha Underground in a feud between Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

