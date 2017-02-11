- Impact Wrestling posted their latest My First Day video, this time featuring Josh Mathews. One notable comment from the video was when Mathews said:

"I make no bones about it, that I think I'm the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there's nobody that can touch what I do out there."

- Tonight is FIP Ascension which starts at 7pm EST and can be seen live on FloSlam. Here is the current card:

* Fred Yehi (c) vs. Brian Cage (FIP World Heavyweight Title Match)

* Martin Stone (c) vs. Jon Davis (FIP Florida Heritage Title Match)

* Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade

* Aria Blake vs. Dynamite DiDi

* Dontay Brown Has A Reward For Anyone Who Can Collect The "Debt" Anthony Henry & Amber Young Owe Him

* Sammy Guevara Has Challenged Uncle John's Friends, plus more!

- Here are last night's Style Battle 8-man tournament results:

* Sami Callihan def. Dan Barry

* Tracer X def. Fred Yehi

* Anthony Henry def. Caleb Konley

* Drew Galloway def. AR Fox

* Tracer X def. Sami Callihan (Second Round Match)

* Anthony Henry def. Drew Galloway (Second Round Match)

* Austin Theory wins Fray Match

* Tracer X def. Anthony Henry to win the Style Battle tournament

- At a WrestlePro event, Cody Rhodes was "blinded" during his match, his wife, Brandi Rhodes, climbed into the ring to yell at the other wrestler (who was standing on the apron). While still blinded, Cody thought Brandi was his opponent and hit her with the Cross Rhodes.

