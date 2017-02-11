After news broke on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE stars and wrestling personalities took to social media to give their thoughts:
Chavo Sr. was one of a kind. He did things his own way & entertained fans for 20+ years. My thoughts are with the entire Guerrero family. pic.twitter.com/fn1bk6WXLF— Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2017
William Regal:
Very saddened to hear of my friend Chavo Guerrero Sr's passing today.My condolences and best wishes to Chavo Jr and all the Guerrero family— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 11, 2017
Samoa Joe:
My heart & condolences to the entire Guerrero family on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr. A one of a kind person who was a pleasure to know— The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 11, 2017
Sean Waltman:
The Legendary Chavo Guerrero— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 11, 2017
01/07/49 - 02/11/17
Rest in Peace Sir, I'm honored to have known you. pic.twitter.com/PtRKMZW911
JBL:
My greatest compliment-— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 11, 2017
visiting with Chavo Sr before Eddie's funeral-he said "today you are a Guerrero". Loved that man! RIP ChavoClassic
Lince Dorado:
RIP Chavo Classic! Viva la rasa! pic.twitter.com/BiPBGFrVw8— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 11, 2017
WWE posted a video of his Cruiserweight title victories:
WWE remembers Chavo Guerrero Sr. by celebrating his Cruiserweight Championship victories. https://t.co/mhsZ2bh2RF— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2017
Lucha Underground also paid tribute:
Rest In Peace, Chavo Guerrero Sr. - a true pioneer of Lucha Libre. pic.twitter.com/LvJ1iZsOil— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) February 11, 2017
