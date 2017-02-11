After news broke on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE stars and wrestling personalities took to social media to give their thoughts:

Chavo Sr. was one of a kind. He did things his own way & entertained fans for 20+ years. My thoughts are with the entire Guerrero family. pic.twitter.com/fn1bk6WXLF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2017

William Regal:

Very saddened to hear of my friend Chavo Guerrero Sr's passing today.My condolences and best wishes to Chavo Jr and all the Guerrero family — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 11, 2017

Samoa Joe:

My heart & condolences to the entire Guerrero family on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr. A one of a kind person who was a pleasure to know — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 11, 2017

Sean Waltman:

The Legendary Chavo Guerrero

01/07/49 - 02/11/17

Rest in Peace Sir, I'm honored to have known you. pic.twitter.com/PtRKMZW911 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 11, 2017

JBL:

My greatest compliment-

visiting with Chavo Sr before Eddie's funeral-he said "today you are a Guerrero". Loved that man! RIP ChavoClassic — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 11, 2017

Lince Dorado:

WWE posted a video of his Cruiserweight title victories:

WWE remembers Chavo Guerrero Sr. by celebrating his Cruiserweight Championship victories. https://t.co/mhsZ2bh2RF — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2017

See Also Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away At Age 68

Lucha Underground also paid tribute:

Rest In Peace, Chavo Guerrero Sr. - a true pioneer of Lucha Libre. pic.twitter.com/LvJ1iZsOil — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) February 11, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.