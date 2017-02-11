After being out of action since April (torn knee ligaments) it looks like Tamina will be making her return to WWE TV in the very near future. As noted previously, she's currently booked to be on the Madison Square Garden card, where she'll team up with Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella. The team will face off against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Carmella, interesting to note that she's on the "good" side in that match, potentially giving a hint to how she will be presented on TV?

To give more clarity on her return, Dave Meltzer was recently asked about Tamina on Twitter and here was his response:

She's cleared, and booked on Smackdown brand shows next month. https://t.co/lX1uRpLCSo — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 11, 2017

