- Above, WWE posted a slow motion video of the Fatal 5-Way Match from this week's 205 Live. The winner of the match, Jack Gallagher, will now get a chance to face the current Cruiserweight champion, Neville, at Fastlane on March 5th.

- A video surfaced of a WWE production member apparently controlling Brock Lesnar's entrance lightning manually. You can see his finger moving to the beat of the song as the strobes go on and off.

- Canadian wrestler, Michael Richard Bias, was one of the four local competitors who Braun Strowman destroyed on the most recent episode of Raw. Bias was asked by CBC News about the WWE experience:

"This is the first time I'm on major TV. I'm on WWE Raw. That's a dream for anyone who wrestles."

Bias hoped this appearance will get the WWE's attention:

"The biggest thing for me is to get an actual tryout at the performance centre out of this. I feel very confident if I had an actual tryout, and they saw all the stuff I can do in the ring, there's probably a chance that I could get hired."

You can see the segment below, Michael had the longer blonde/black hair.



