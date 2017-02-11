Thanks to Bill Givens for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Albany, New York:
* Mandy Rose defeated Daria Berenato
* Steve Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan
* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross and Ember Moon in a Triple Threat
* Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford
* Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young
* Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode
