Thanks to Bill Givens for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Albany, New York:

* Mandy Rose defeated Daria Berenato

* Steve Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross and Ember Moon in a Triple Threat

* Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

* Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode

