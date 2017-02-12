Germaine de Randamie made history Saturday night, winning the UFC female featherweight championship with a decision win over Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 208. The division was just created and de Randamie became the first-ever 145-pound female champion in the promotion.

De Randamie improved to 4-1 with the UFC and has won each of her last three, while Holm - a former UFC bantamweight champion - has lost three in a row.

In the co-main event, Anderson Silva picked up his first win since 2012 with a decision over Derek Brunson. The former UFC middleweight champion was very emotional after the win.

Complete results are below:

* Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to win the UFC female featherweight championship

* Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza def. Tim Boetsch via submission (kimura) at 3:41 of Round 1

* Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller via majority decision (28-28, 30-27, 29-28)

* Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

* Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

* Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

