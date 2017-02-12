Thanks to Tommy Kraft for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Las Cruces, New Mexico:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, Breezango, Heath Slater & Rhyno

* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

* Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Natalya, Naomi and Becky Lynch

* WWE Champion John Cena retained over Randy Orton in the main event

