Thanks to Tommy Kraft for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Las Cruces, New Mexico:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins
* Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Natalya, Naomi and Becky Lynch
* WWE Champion John Cena retained over Randy Orton in the main event
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.