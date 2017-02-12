Thanks to Billie and Roger Rift for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Anchorage, Alaska:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann

* Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* Braun Strowman defeated Sin Cara

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho retained over Sami Zayn, Sami won by DQ to set up the main event

* Roman Reigns and Zayn defeated Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event

