- Above is slow motion video from this week's Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on WWE 205 Live, which saw Jack Gallagher become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
- We noted before that former TNA Knockout Lei'D Tapa was among those at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. WWE posted this video looking at the former Gut Check winner:
Could @LeiD_Tapa be the next big thing in the @WWE Women's Division? She made her presence known at the @WWEPerformCtr tryout! pic.twitter.com/oCTQ1OL85b— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2017
