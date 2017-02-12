- Above is slow motion video from this week's Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on WWE 205 Live, which saw Jack Gallagher become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Rich Swann returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Anchorage, Alaska. He lost to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann had been out of action after suffering a minor foot injury on the January 30th RAW.

- We noted before that former TNA Knockout Lei'D Tapa was among those at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. WWE posted this video looking at the former Gut Check winner:

Could @LeiD_Tapa be the next big thing in the @WWE Women's Division? She made her presence known at the @WWEPerformCtr tryout! pic.twitter.com/oCTQ1OL85b — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2017

