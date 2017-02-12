- Germaine de Randamie placed her name in the MMA history books Saturday night, becoming the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion with a decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208. Hear from de Randamie following the win as she was interviewed by Joe Rogan in the video above.
Aldo was awarded the title after Conor McGregor won the lightweight belt last year. Officials stripped him of the 145-pound championship and awarded it back to Aldo, who had lost to McGregor.
Holloway picked up the interim title earlier this year with a victory over Anthony Pettis. He has won 10 consecutive fights since a decision loss to McGregor.
- While most want to see Cris Cyborg compete for the UFC title, the reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion believes she might be competing next outside the Octagon. After sitting Octagon-side and watching Germaine de Randamie become the first-ever UFC 145-pound champion, Cyborg posted this message on social media:
