Germaine de Randamie placed her name in the MMA history books Saturday night, becoming the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion with a decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208.

- Jose Aldo and Max Holloway will meet at UFC 212 in Brazil to crown the unified UFC featherweight champion. The two are set to headline the event on June 3 from Rio de Janeiro and the Jeunesse Arena.

Aldo was awarded the title after Conor McGregor won the lightweight belt last year. Officials stripped him of the 145-pound championship and awarded it back to Aldo, who had lost to McGregor.

Holloway picked up the interim title earlier this year with a victory over Anthony Pettis. He has won 10 consecutive fights since a decision loss to McGregor.

- While most want to see Cris Cyborg compete for the UFC title, the reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion believes she might be competing next outside the Octagon. After sitting Octagon-side and watching Germaine de Randamie become the first-ever UFC 145-pound champion, Cyborg posted this message on social media:

