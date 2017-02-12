- WWE posted the video above of The Bollywood Boyz visiting a local Sikh temple.

- Former UFC welterweight and current pro wrestling prospect Matt Riddle recently spoke to The Irish Daily Mirror before a meet-and-greet event at Over The Top Wrestling in Belfast's Mandella Hall, and was asked about potentially signing with WWE.

"I've talked to [William] Regal and I've talked to Triple H," Riddle said. "I've talked to everyone important there. They all like my work, they dig my stuff."

Riddle was released from the UFC after failing two drug tests for marijuana within a year. Triple H recently admitted during a media conference call that the failures affected their decision to sign him, which Riddle acknowledged.

"I think the reason I was fired from the UFC [failing two drug tests within a year] is probably holding me back from signing for WWE," Riddle admitted. "But at the same time the fact I'm not a UFC fighter or a WWE Superstar isn't exactly 'holding me back', it's given me opportunities."

You can listen to Triple H's comments about Riddle from the media conference call at the 28:00 mark in the video below:

