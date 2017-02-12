At the end of last night's ROH television tapings, Frankie Kazarian turned on Christopher Daniels and revealed that he was the newest member of The Bullet Club.

After the Bullet Club defeated Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish and the Briscoes, the Briscoes chased the Bullet Club while Adam Cole got in the ring to gloat about his win. This prompted Christopher Daniels, who was on commentary, to get in the ring and attack Cole. Daniels then grabbed a pair of scissors and hair clippers to shave Cole's head, like the Bullet Club did to Lethal and Michael Elgin.

At this point, Kazarian hit the ring and looked like he was going to help his long-time tag team partner, but when Daniel turned his back, Kazarian took off his jacked to reveal a Bullet Club shirt. Kaz then turned on Daniels and the rest of the Bullet Club returned to the ring to beat down Daniels.

Full ROH television taping results for the next four weeks are here. You can check out a photo from the angle below:

HOLY s--t!! Frankie Kazarian turned on Christopher Daniels and joined the Bullet Club! #ringofhonor #roh #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/i5qpnqlD2e — Anthony Crivaro IV (@AnthonyCIV) February 12, 2017

