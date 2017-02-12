- WWE is now advertising Goldberg for the February 27th episode of RAW, which is the go-home show for WWE Fastlane, and the March 6th RAW, which is the post-Fastlane episode. As noted, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear at all remaining RAWs until WrestleMania after Monday's show in Las Vegas, so he will be at those shows as well.

- Yahoo! has a transcript of last Thursday's WWE 2016 earnings call at this link

- Alfred Konuwa's latest article at Forbes looks at WWE likely booking a John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse match at WrestleMania, and why it makes sense. He noted that Total Bellas and Total Divas has been contributing to the company's bottom line, citing last Thursday's WWE earnings call and the increase in television revenues. He wrote:

"[The earnings] report went on to note a 23% increase in television revenues to $68.6 million, driven, in part, by 'the impact of WWE's reality series, Total Divas and Total Bellas.' Miz, Cena, Nikki Bella and Maryse have all starred on Total Divas. Between Divas and Bellas, 12 episodes that aired in the fourth quarter churned out $8.8 million, contributing to a healthy increase to the always-crucial Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization (OIDBA) of $20.5 million."

- Glenn Rubenstein and I discussed the John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse match at WrestleMania and if we think Cena will propose to Nikki at the end of the match, which you can check out below at the 34:45 mark. Make sure to check out the Wrestling Inc. podcast tonight after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Glenn, myself and Matt Morgan.

