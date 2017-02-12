- Above, is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Bray Wyatt. At the end of the video, they tease Shawn Michaels will be next week's subject.
- On Saturday, The Rock won an NAACP award for "Entertainer of the Year" beating out Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, Viola Davis and Regina King. WWE wrote an article about his win and Rock later tweeted on how honored he was:
Thank you @NAACP! Honored for me to celebrate the excellence of everyone tonight. #Grateful #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/Ry6uJRkZ3j— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 12, 2017
Triple H sent out his congratulations:
The #image of hard work and dedication. Congrats @TheRock #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/zogbn3If3o— Triple H (@TripleH) February 12, 2017
