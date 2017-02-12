- Above, is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Bray Wyatt. At the end of the video, they tease Shawn Michaels will be next week's subject.

WWE posted this week's "25 Best Instagram Photos" . The gallery includes Charlotte, Miz, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Becky Lynch, and Samoa Joe. You can check out some of the photos in the gallery below:

One must nurture the soul before taking on the rest of the world. A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

#Raw glam ??: @femmemetale @shamrockin77 ??: @makeup_by_arden #lessismore A photo posted by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:14am PST

If you're not on notice already ... you should be. @samoajoe_wwe is exactly where he belongs... the main event of Monday Night #Raw. A photo posted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

- On Saturday, The Rock won an NAACP award for "Entertainer of the Year" beating out Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, Viola Davis and Regina King. WWE wrote an article about his win and Rock later tweeted on how honored he was:

Triple H sent out his congratulations:

