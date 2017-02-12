- Things got heated Saturday night at UFC 208 between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm in the main event. After 25 minutes of back-and-forth action, it was de Randamie scoring the decision win and the UFC female featherweight title in the process. You can watch highlights of the fight in the video above.

For Holm, the loss was her third straight, as the former UFC female bantamweight champion was bested by both Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko in 2016.

- Bellator MMA will feature Fedor Emelianenko this Saturday night at Bellator 172, as "The Last Emperor" takes on Matt Mitrione from the SAP Center in San Jose. The card airs live on Spike TV. It is Fedor's first fight in the U.S. since suffering a first round TKO loss to Dan Henderson at Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Henderson in July of 2011.

Along with Emelianenko vs. Mitrione, Josh Thomson meets Patricky "Pitbull" Freire and Josh Koscheck makes his Bellator debut against Mauricio Alonso.

- The next UFC card will be UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The event features a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne and will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Other planned fights include the middleweight debut of former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard and former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos.

