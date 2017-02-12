- Above is Seth Rollins taking on Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, in a game of Madden. Rollins is also set to take on AJ Styles in the finals of UpUpDownDown's WWE Madden Tournament. Kelce managed to beat Rollins in the game.

- WWE announced that Becky Lynch will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight's Elimination Chamber Kickoff. She will be facing Mickie James later on in the night.

- AJ Styles tweeted out earlier today his thoughts on the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. He lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble in January.

No match like #WWEChamber.

No man like the Phenomenal one.

Time to win back my @WWE Championship. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 12, 2017

