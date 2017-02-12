- Above is Seth Rollins taking on Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, in a game of Madden. Rollins is also set to take on AJ Styles in the finals of UpUpDownDown's WWE Madden Tournament. Kelce managed to beat Rollins in the game.

- WWE announced that Becky Lynch will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight's Elimination Chamber Kickoff. She will be facing Mickie James later on in the night.

WWE Creating New Structure For Elimination Chamber PPV?, Christian On NHL Network (Video)
See Also
WWE Creating New Structure For Elimination Chamber PPV?, Christian On NHL Network (Video)

- AJ Styles tweeted out earlier today his thoughts on the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. He lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble in January.


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles