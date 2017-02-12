The latest episode of Impact introduced fans to Eddie Edwards' wife Alisha (a/k/a Alexxis Nevaeh in the New England independent circuit), who along with Davey Richards and his wife, Angelina Love, was on hand to watch Edwards challenge Lashley for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (both couples appeared together in a backstage segment before the match).

After nailing Lashley with the Boston Knee Party, Edwards went for the pin but Richards betrayed him by pulling the referee out of the ring. Meanwhile, Love attacked Alisha at ringside (they sat together watching the match). Lashley then hit Edwards with the Spear to keep the title.

Following the match, Richards choked out his former Wolves partner as Love forced Alisha to watch.

Alisha plans to get even with Love after the attack. Here is what she said on Twitter.

This angle has fans wondering whether Alisha is under contract to TNA and be a regular on Impact going forward. She noted to fans on Twitter, "Not yet."

Alisha, who married Edwards two years ago, has been wrestling since 2006. She mostly wrestles for independent promotions in the New England area but has competed for TNA in the past (she lost to Awesome Kong on Impact in 2008 and got beat by Madison Rayne on the 2015 Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view). She worked a match during last month's marathon taping run at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. She faced Laurel Van Ness in a match taped for an upcoming episode of Xplosion.

